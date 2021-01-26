Rhode Island House Representative Lauren Carson has released a survey to her constituents concerning issues facing the Ocean State. Newporters can voice their opinion on the importance topics such as expansion of gun safety measures, climate change and sea level rise, broadband expansion, the impact of the Newport Pell Bridge realignment, and – of course – the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carson said, “As we enter a new session, I am excited about our new House leadership and am hopeful about coming reform in our committee processes and rules. In addition to entering a new session we are entering uncharted territory in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rest assured – I, along with my House colleagues, am continuing my work to represent the needs of my neighbors in District 75. The responses of this survey will guide my legislative work and my votes in the Rhode Island House of Representatives during this most unprecedented session.”

Carson represents Rhode Island House District 75, Newport.

Visit www.laurencarson.com to take the survey or click here. The survey is currently open and will close on February 6, 2021. Carson can be reached at laurenhcarson@gmail.com or at 401-523-1143.