1 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Waterbrothers hits the big screen and the surf shop reopens!

The year 2023 marked substantial milestones for our close friend Sid Abbruzzi and the Waterbrothers community.

In August, “”Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story” made its debut with a sold-out friends and family screening at Fort Adams.

“Water Brother” is a feature documentary that follows the life of Sid Abbruzzi, an East Coast legend and culture icon. The film explores Sid’s lifelong passion for surfing, skating, and his commitment to protecting the sport’s history and culture. Through a mix of never-before-seen archival film, personal interviews, and large format cinematic footage, including exclusive interviews with giants of the surf, skate and art world, this documentary takes the audience on a journey through the history of surfing and skating – from 1960s Newport to Santa Cruz, Cocoa Beach, South Africa’s Jeffrey’s Bay, and beyond.

As Sid approaches the age of 72, the film captures the final days of his famous Water Brothers Surf & Skate shop, set to be demolished. It delves into the impact of the shop’s closure on the local community and the broader surf and skate world. The documentary emphasizes the importance of memory, personal history, and living in the moment, reminding us to cherish our past and preserve cultural heritage.

“Water Brother” is a poignant reflection on a life well-lived and a heartfelt tribute to the enduring spirit of surf culture. It celebrates the individuals and places that transcend surfing and skating from mere hobbies, showing how one man’s dedication can inspire an entire community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinnane Brothers (@kinnanebrothers)

Later, in December, the local, national, and international rockstar Jerry Kirby from Kirby Perkins Construction surprised Sid by building him a new shop at 41 Memorial Blvd. Within less than half a day, they managed to sell out all their merchandise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sid Abbruzzi (@waterbrothers)

Exciting developments are on the horizon, my friends—big things are brewing. We eagerly anticipate what 2024 has in store for all of us.

Happy New Year! 🎉



Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

