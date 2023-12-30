10 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper using Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home as ‘secret love nest’

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been using Taylor Swift’s Watch Hill home as a “secret love nest” according to multiple media reports.

Swift, who is on a break from her Eras tour, has reportedly offered her Rhode Island mansion to Gigi Hadid, 28, and Bradley Cooper, 48, so they can get to know each other out of the public eye.

“Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help. She said the door to her home is always open for them to use,” a source told The UK’s Mirror.

An insider told People that the pair are taking things easy for now. “[They have] things in common, so it’s possible to see [their romance] progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute, and there is an attraction.”

Taylor’s Rhode Island home features 11,000 of living space, 8 bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, 8 fireplaces, an Olympic sized pool, and 700 feet of beachfront. Swift purchased the home for $17,750,000 in 2013.

