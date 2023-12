Published on: July 2, 2023

Jimmy Buffett played a surprise show at Sunset Cove in Portsmouth on Sunday, July 2nd. It was Buffett’s last show before his death on Sunday, September 1st in Sag Harbor, NY.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

