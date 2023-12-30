3 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Members of Wedding Party Arrested after Assaulting Police in Downtown Newport Brawl

Published on: Sep 13, 2023

Several members of a wedding party were arrested late Saturday night/early Sunday morning after a crazy incident in front of The Landing Restaurant.

Basically here’s what happened. It was after midnight and The Landing wouldn’t let them in (they weren’t letting anyone in). So one of the dudes got pissed and started recording The Landing staff and pushed a bouncer who then took him down. The dude got up and threw a punch at the bouncer who then took him down a second time. Police showed up and that dude got detained. That’s when his wife and her friend got involved. Things went crazy. More people got involved. An officer got kicked in the groin and punched in the face (possible broken nose) and THEN the original dude’s wife tried to take an officer’s gun from his holster. She was neutralized. Things went crazier. More officers showed up and got control of the situation. Lots of arrests and two felony charges.

Basically they f’d around and found out.

Read on below and check out the videos.

Here are the charges:

David Onik of Barrington, RI

1. DISORDERLY CONDUCT – Misdemeanor

Rachael Onik of Barrington, RI

1. SIMPLE ASSAULT OR BATTERY – Misdemeanor

2. SIMPLE ASSAULT OR BATTERY – Misdemeanor

3. RESISTING LEGAL OR ILLEGAL ARREST – Misdemeanor

4. OBSTRUCTING OFFICER IN EXECUTION OF DUTY – Misdemeanor

5. DISORDERLY CONDUCT – Misdemeanor

Robert Nash of Marshfield, MA

1. ASSAULT OF POLICE OFFICERS AND OTHER OFFICIALS – Felony

2. SIMPLE ASSAULT OR BATTERY – Misdemeanor

3. RESISTING LEGAL OR ILLEGAL ARREST – Misdemeanor

4. OBSTRUCTING OFFICER IN EXECUTION OF DUTY – Misdemeanor

5. DISORDERLY CONDUCT – Misdemeanor

Alexandria Flaherty of Marshfield, MA

1. ASSAULT OF POLICE OFFICERS AND OTHER OFFICIALS – Felony

2. SIMPLE ASSAULT OR BATTERY – Misdemeanor

3. RESISTING LEGAL OR ILLEGAL ARREST – Misdemeanor

Olivia Costello of Milton, MA:

1. SIMPLE ASSAULT OR BATTERY – Misdemeanor

2. RESISTING LEGAL OR ILLEGAL ARREST – Misdemeanor

3. OBSTRUCTING OFFICER IN EXECUTION OF DUTY – Misdemeanor

4. DISORDERLY CONDUCT – Misdemeanor

Kylie Swain of South Weymouth, MA:

1. SIMPLE ASSAULT OR BATTERY – Misdemeanor

2. DISORDERLY CONDUCT – Misdemeanor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)





