2 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: James Taylor Saves the Day at Newport Folk 2023

James Taylor became a last-minute replacement at the Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, July 28, 2023, stepping in for Noah Kahn, who had to cancel due to vocal exhaustion. Upon receiving the call from Folk Fest producer Jay Sweet, James immediately responded, abandoning everything to come to the rescue. With only minutes to spare, he hastily hopped on a boat from his residence in Jamestown and delivered a breathtaking performance that left the audience in awe. His impromptu appearance was nothing short of spectacular!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

