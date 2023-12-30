Newport Buzz Unveils the Top 25 Stories of 2023: A Recap of Local News, Events, and Moments That Defined the Year

As we bid farewell to 2023, Newport Buzz has been the constant source for the latest and most engaging stories from Newport and beyond. Whether it’s community events or breaking news, our platform has consistently kept our audience connected and well-informed throughout the year.
These stories have contributed significantly to shaping discussions within the Newport community.
Looking ahead to another year of delivering impactful narratives and promoting community involvement, we eagerly anticipate 2024.
Let’s revisit the top 25 stories that captured the interest of Newport residents and beyond:
Happy New Year!
#25 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Tennis Hall of Fame to lose ATP Tournament after 2024
#24 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Jim Gillis Passes Away at 64
#23 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Newporter Matt Braman Promoted to U.S. Army Brigadier General
#22 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Newport leads nation with 64% surge in second home transactions in 2023
#21 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Former Newport firefighter charged with embezzling $100K from union
#20 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Congressman David Cicilline formally resigns from Congress
#19 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Newport Mini Golf is officially open!!!
#18 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Downtown Newport Exit on Newport Bridge Permanently Closes
#17 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Newport Harbor Island Resort layoffs 136 employees
#16 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Newport Beach Hotel & Suites sells for $25 million
#15 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: 34 year-old Middletown woman killed in electric bike crash with bucket truck
#14 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Fifth Element Plans to Build Open-Air Ice Skating Facility on Broadway
#13 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center Sells For $40 million
#12 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Newport proposes closing America’s Cup and Memorial to one lane of traffic each way
#11 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Bonnie Kilroy passes away at 75
#10 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper using Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home as ‘secret love nest’
#9 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Owner of Ma’s Donuts in Middletown charged with four more counts of sexual assault on two new victims
#8 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Jimmy Buffett Plays Surprise Show in Portsmouth, Last Show Before His Death
#7 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Demolition is underway at The Bells
#6 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: RIDOT closes I-195 West at the Washington Bridge effective immediately due to “critical failure” of bridge components
#5 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Three juveniles injured in building collapse at The Bells on Ocean Drive
#4 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Patrick Crowley Passes Away At 46
#3 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Members of Wedding Party Arrested after Assaulting Police in Downtown Newport Brawl
#2 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: James Taylor Saves the Day at Newport Folk 2023
#1 Newport Buzz Top Stories of 2023: Waterbrothers hits the big screen and the surf shop reopens!
