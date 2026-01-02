Obituary: Dorothy “Dottie” Hopkins (1929-2026)

Woman Ready for Final Plunge!

A lifelong resident of The Point Section of Newport, known for her 90th birthday plunge from the Van Zandt Pier, Dorothy “Dottie” Hopkins, 96, took one last plunge in life on January 1, 2026, surrounded by loved ones.

Born August 22, 1929, Dorothy was the second youngest of eleven children in a large and loving Italian household. A lifelong learner, Dottie earned her bachelor’s degree from Rhode Island College and master’s from Salve Regina. She went on to put her skills to work as the Cosmetology Department Head at Rogers High School and as co-owner of Design Committee Salon. Many of the island’s favorite stylists learned their craft from Miss Dot, as she was affectionately known, and proudly displayed on her car’s license plate.

Staying true to her roots in The Point, Dorothy met and fell in love with her childhood sweetheart, Thomas Hopkins, at the Elm Street Pier. Dorothy and Thomas built their lives together with their two children, Dorothy (Dee Dee) and Thomas (Hoppy). Preceded in death by her husband, she became the matriarch of a family that grew to include their four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Ever the socialite, Dottie was a member of the Mother’s Club, Catholic Daughters, Newport Ski Club, J.C-Ettes, and a charter member of the Lady Hibernians. Dottie could always be found playing golf as a member of Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club. Off the green, Dottie also loved skiing, winning at cards, reading anything she could get her hands on, and attending church. Perhaps her biggest love was the water, patiently waiting all year to open her First Beach Bathhouse and hold court at their Tuesday Family Nights. The last of the Old Guard First Beach Ladies, Dottie soaked up the sun until the final possible moment.

Dottie was a presence wherever she went and would stop to talk to anyone who stopped to talk to her. She lived a full and fearless life, on her own terms. She loved Newport, and Newport loved her. As Dottie would say, it’s never goodbye, it’s always, “Ciao, Ciao.”

Friends and family are invited to share stories and bid Ciao Ciao to Dorothy, Dottie, Miss Dot, Emmy, or whatever name you remember her by – Van Zandt Pier jump not required.

Calling hours will be held on Monday January 5th from 3:00-6:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday January 6th at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Dorothy Hopkins to the Cosmetology Program at Newport Area Career and Technical Center, 15 Wickham Road, Newport, RI 02840.

