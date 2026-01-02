Charles ‘Chas’ Calenda Sworn In as Interim U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Charles “Chas” Calenda was formally sworn in Dec. 30, 2025, as interim U.S. attorney for the District of Rhode Island, marking the start of his tenure as the state’s chief federal law enforcement officer.

Calenda took the oath of office before U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. following his appointment by U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

In the role, Calenda will oversee the prosecution of federal criminal cases and represent the United States in civil matters across Rhode Island.

“It is an honor and privilege to be appointed Interim United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island,” Calenda said, thanking Bondi and the Department of Justice for their confidence in him. He also expressed appreciation for the office’s leadership and staff, crediting them with keeping operations stable in recent months.

Calenda brings nearly 20 years of experience as a trial attorney and prosecutor. He previously served as a special assistant attorney general at the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, where he prosecuted cases at all levels of the state court system, including assignments with the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit. He has tried more than 60 cases to verdict in district, family and superior courts.

He was later cross-designated as a special assistant U.S. attorney, assisting with federal criminal investigations and litigation, and has extensive experience in case strategy, trial preparation, and jury and non-jury trials.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Calenda said he is committed to working collaboratively with federal, state and local law enforcement partners and emphasized that his priority will be serving the people of Rhode Island.

In addition to his prosecutorial background, Calenda has practiced criminal defense and civil litigation and has served as a justice of the peace, bail commissioner for District Court, and a town councilor in West Greenwich. He earned his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Miami.

