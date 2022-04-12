Easton’s Beach Gearing Up for Busy Summer Season: Parking Passes Now Available

With Spring finally sprung around town, the Easton’s Beach team is gearing up for the start of what is promising to be a busy summer season.

Seasonal Beach Parking Stickers are now for sale at the Collections office at City Hall. Residents interested in securing a seasonal pass are invited to visit City Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please note that applicants must present a current vehicle registration, along with a valid driver’s license and payment in the form of cash or check only.

This year’s Seasonal Beach Parking Sticker fees are remaining steady at $50 for Newport residents ($30 for Newport seniors) and $10 for motorcycles and mopeds. Non-resident stickers will cost $100 ($60 for seniors) and $20 for motorcycles and mopeds. Passes will also be on sale at the Easton’s Beach Office weekends beginning April 23rd until May 22nd from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. (The Beach Office is located at Easton’s Beach, on the Boardwalk, underneath the Snack Bar.)

Effective May 28th, passes will also be available on a daily basis at the Beach Office from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

And while beach passes are required to park at the beach during the season, Newport residents with Residential Parking decals are able to park for free during the shoulder seasons – which runs from May 1st – 27th and September 6th – October 31st. For those traveling to the beach without a sticker, daily parking rates will be set at $15 on weekdays and $25 on weekends.

More information about Beach Parking, including a link to download the 2022 Beach Sticker Application can be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/BeachParking

