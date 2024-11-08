Rhode Island Expands Water Safety Grants for Low-Income Youth to Help Prevent Drownings

In an effort to combat accidental drownings, the Rhode Island DEM is offering grants to communities and organizations that provide swimming and paddlecraft safety lessons to children and teens. The initiative, part of the state’s $75,000 Water Safety Grant Program, aims to increase accessibility to water safety education, particularly for low-income families.

Proposed by Governor Dan McKee and approved by the General Assembly as part of the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, the program will provide grants to cover swimming or paddlecraft lessons for children under 18 from low-income households. Qualified applicants can apply for grants between $5,000 and $75,000, with applications accepted from Nov. 18 to Dec. 20, 2024.

Governor McKee emphasized the importance of these lessons, stating, “The Ocean State is known for its outstanding beaches and over 400 miles of coastline, highlighting the importance that all Rhode Islanders have equitable access to swimming lessons, which is why I supported this funding in the FY2025 budget. I encourage communities and organizations to apply for this funding to help our state’s youth learn the skills needed to stay safe in the water.”

Grants are open to municipalities, nonprofits, and organizations that already offer swimming or paddlecraft lessons or that can fund free lessons. The funds will cover 100% of lesson costs for eligible students. DEM Director Terry Gray highlighted the program’s goal, noting, “Our focused goal with the Water Safety Grant Program is to save lives. We want swimming to be accessible to more Rhode Islanders, and that starts with safety training.”

Rhode Island’s beaches and freshwater locations attract large numbers of visitors each year, which can lead to safety concerns. Drownings remain a tragic reality, and the DEM sees formal water safety lessons as a key prevention measure. Last year, DEM awarded over $70,000 to 10 organizations, benefiting nearly 600 students with free lessons. This year’s grant allocation includes $10,000 designated for lifesaving equipment such as life rings for state parks and beaches.

Organizations interested in applying for the Water Safety Grant Program can find full eligibility criteria and application details at dem.ri.gov/swimgrants. The DEM will issue funds to selected grantees no later than June 30, 2025.

