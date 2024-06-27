DEM Offering Additional Surf and Non-Surf Lifeguard Certification Tests

The Rhode Island DEM has announced additional lifeguard certification testing dates to accommodate the hiring needs of local facilities, especially for college and high school students facing scheduling conflicts with earlier tests. All prospective lifeguards must obtain state certification and possess valid credentials in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR for infants, children, and adults.

The upcoming lifeguard certification tests for both surf and non-surf state beaches are scheduled through Tuesday, July 16. Here are the details for the testing locations:

Surf Certification Testing:

Location: Scarborough North State Beach, Narragansett

Scarborough North State Beach, Narragansett Dates and Times: Thursday, June 27 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Tuesday, July 16 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM



Non-Surf Certification Testing:

Location: Lincoln Woods State Park Beach, Lincoln

Lincoln Woods State Park Beach, Lincoln Dates and Times: Friday, June 28 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Friday, July 12 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM



DEM continues to accept applications for qualified lifeguards across various state beach facilities. Lifeguards who submit complete application packets, including all necessary documents, and are hired by Friday, June 28, will be eligible for a one-time $500 sign-on bonus. Additionally, DEM is offering a $500 retention bonus at the end of the season to support workforce stability.

Currently, DEM has hired 109 lifeguards to ensure the safety and well-being of swimmers at Rhode Island’s state beaches and parks throughout the summer season. Interested candidates can find more information and apply online at riparks.ri.gov/employment.

To streamline the certification process, DEM strongly advises all lifeguard candidates to pre-register for a testing time slot. While walk-in registrations are accepted up to one hour prior to the last time slot, candidates may need to wait for an available opening and are not guaranteed a spot on the testing day. Candidates must bring a valid photo ID, documentation of lifeguard training, CPR, and First Aid certification, a completed Lifeguard Certification Form, and if applicable, a signed proof of endurance swim form.

For candidates under 18 years of age, a parent or legal guardian must accompany them to the testing site and sign the Lifeguard Certification Form. If the guardian cannot attend, they can pre-sign the form with a notarized signature. Upon successful completion of the test, there is a $10 fee for the State Lifeguard Certification Card, payable by cash, check, or credit card.

The expansion of lifeguard certification testing dates aims to bolster the recruitment of a skilled and prepared lifeguard workforce across Rhode Island, ensuring safe swimming experiences at the state’s picturesque beaches and parks.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

