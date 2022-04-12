NYPD searching for a man who shot 10 people on NYC subway

The New York Police Department has a full manhunt underway to apprehend the man who shot 10 and injured 16 this morning aboard a Manhattan bound N train waiting to enter the 36th Street Station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m. Five people are in critical but stable condition at New York area hospitals.

The gunman wore a gas mask and detonated a smoke canister before opening fire on the crowded subway train.

Police described the gunman, who is still on the run, as an “active shooter.”

Police say there were no working cameras in the 36th Street station.

My statement on this morning's shooting in Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/TbLfCZa7WW — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 12, 2022

developing…

