Roger Wheeler State Beach Undergoing Major Accessibility and Climate Resilience Upgrades

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has officially kicked off a large-scale renovation project at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett. The $10.6 million project will feature a brand-new concrete boardwalk, improved accessibility, and a redesigned bulkhead to enhance both visitor experience and the beach’s resilience to climate change.

The new boardwalk will connect the parking area to the beach, offering modern amenities such as shade structures, sidewalks, foot-washing stations, and ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Concrete benches will also be installed to provide seating along the beach. DEM’s Division of Parks and Recreation is focused on improving accessibility at state parks, and this latest upgrade is designed to make the beach easier to navigate for individuals with limited mobility.

“The new boardwalk and shade structures will not only provide easier access but will offer crucial shade from the sun,” said DEM Director Terry Gray.

In addition to accessibility improvements, the project addresses critical infrastructure needs. A steel bulkhead, originally installed in the 1950s, has deteriorated over the decades due to rising sea levels, flooding, and erosion. The bulkhead will be replaced by a 1,200-foot-long concrete retaining wall, which will better protect the facility from the impacts of climate change.

This project also requires relocating a water main that currently runs through the construction site. The updated waterline will sit 100 feet north of the new boardwalk, allowing for improved safety and access.

The beach is home to the federally protected Piping Plover, and DEM is collaborating with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure the safety of the birds and their nests throughout the construction period.

Funded through a combination of $3.1 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the 2021 voter-approved Green Economy Bond, the renovation project is being carried out by Ferreira Construction of New Jersey. The design work was completed by Lincoln-based Pare Corporation.

“Roger Wheeler is a family favorite because of its calm surf and kid-friendly atmosphere,” Gray said. “This project will modernize the beach, protect it from future environmental challenges, and exemplify how green bonds benefit our state.”

While construction will continue through off-peak seasons, the beach is expected to be fully open by Memorial Day 2025, though some work may extend into spring 2026 if necessary. The upgrades reflect the state’s broader commitment to enhancing public assets and preparing for the impacts of climate change.

