Governor McKee releases plan for Rhode Island’s future

Following 13 virtual community conversations on key priority areas such as education, workforce, and children and family issues, Governor Dan McKee and Lt. Governor Sabina Matos today rolled out RI 2030, a working paper containing preliminary recommendations which, once further shaped by public input, will serve as a framework and guiding document for the state over the next decade. Beginning on October 26, the McKee-Matos Administration, will be holding in-person public input sessions to solicit feedback on the preliminary document.

“As Rhode Island emerges from a once-in-a-century public health crisis, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a more resilient, prosperous, and equitable state for all. Making the most of this opportunity will require a collaborative effort to address not only the issues caused by the pandemic, but also those that existed long before,” said Governor Dan McKee. “To form our preliminary RI 2030 framework, we have conducted over a dozen community conversations, drawing upon the input and insight of stakeholders throughout our state. Our Administration has contributed its initial thoughts regarding goals, objectives, and opportunities. We now invite Rhode Islanders from across our 39 cities and towns to further shape this working document – to help us revise our ideas, to identify the highest priorities within each policy area, and to help us create a strong agenda for our state’s future. We look forward to working with all Rhode Islanders as we continue to build our vision for 2030, together.”

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos shared, “We have a chance to define our future by leveraging federal aid and state dollars to create a state that promotes equity, lifts up and supports our small businesses, invests in our families, and much more. However, we can’t do this in a vacuum – we all have a role to play. With this proposed framework, all Rhode Islanders can have a say in how we move our state forward to create a more equitable and inclusive future for all of us.”

The working draft released today provides summaries of what the Administration heard during the Facebook live RI 2030 Community Conversations. The document also highlights current state agency initiatives in the relevant topic areas, suggests broad goals for 2030, and recommends short-term and long-term actions the state should take to reach those goals.

Each of the topic areas focuses on how to make Rhode Island a more prosperous, equitable and resilient state. The topic areas focused upon in the document released today are:

Supporting Small Business

Investing in our Children, Families, and Early Education

Strengthening K-12 Education

Enhancing Workforce Development and Post-Secondary Education

Prioritizing Housing

Driving Economic Growth

Enhancing Public Health and Wellness

Addressing Climate Change

Advancing Infrastructure and Transportation

Moving State Government into 2030

Public input sessions will begin on Tuesday, October 26 at 6 PM at Harry Kizirian Elementary School (60 Camden Ave., Providence).

Additional public input sessions will be held at 5 PM on the following dates:

Thursday, October 28, Hope & Main (691 Main Street, Warren)

Tuesday, November 2 at the Community College of Rhode Island (400 East Ave., Warwick)

Thursday, November 4 at Innovate Newport (513 Broadway, Newport)

Tuesday, November 9 at Untied Theatre (5 Canal Street, Westerly)

