Portion of Cliff Walk to be Closed Monday for Maintenance

Visitors to the City’s Cliff Walk on Monday may encounter a detour from Memorial Boulevard to Webster Street as crews fill gaps and repair cracks in the asphalt surface thanks to a generous gift by an anonymous donor.

The work, which will require portions of the popular walking trail to be closed to pedestrians for a time on Monday, Oct. 18th, is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 a.m. and is expected to stretch into the afternoon.

Workers will be on site cleaning and repairing the cracks in the walking surface with fresh liquid asphalt beginning in the area of 40 Steps and working their way out toward Memorial Boulevard before turning their attention to the stretch of walk from Narragansett Avenue to Webster.

The remainder of the trail, south of the Webster, will be open as usual.

The project, which is intended to help extend the life of the walkway surface, is being made possible thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor and in collaboration with the City’s volunteer Cliff Walk Commission.

