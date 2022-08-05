J.P. Morgan Private Bank to be Presenting Sponsor for the Audrain Tour d’Elegance

The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week announced Friday that J.P. Morgan Private Bank has secured the exclusive naming rights as the presenting sponsor for the Audrain Tour d’Elegance. The name of the event going forward will be known as The Audrain Tour d’Elegance presented by J.P. Morgan Private Bank. The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is a four-day celebration of automotive excellence, luxury, and sport and will take place this year on September 29 through October 2.

As part of the agreement, a special J.P. Morgan Private Bank award will be presented at the drivers’ lunch at the landmark Newport restaurant, LaForge, at the conclusion of the Tour. On Sunday, J.P. Morgan Private Bank will also be sponsoring the Ferrari class at the prestigious Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance. The J.P. Morgan Private Bank logo will also appear prominently on all of the vintage cars participating in the Tour.

The Audrain Tour d’Elegance presented by J.P. Morgan Private Bank is a scenic drive for all of the cars that are participating in the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance. The tour begins Saturday morning at Second Beach in Newport and winds its way through Aquidneck Island, Tiverton and Little Compton, finishing on and historic Bellevue Avenue in Newport.

“We are thrilled to be a presenting sponsor and partner of the Audrain Tour d’Elegance,” said Andy Goldberg, Head of Passion & Pursuits Advisory at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. “This partnership embodies J.P. Morgan’s dedication to creating unique experiences for our clients, and to helping some of the world’s most significant collectors to protect their passions by realizing the full potential their wealth creates. We look forward to sharing that with our guests in Newport this year.”

“We are excited about our new relationship with J.P. Morgan Private Bank and are looking forward to sharing with them what we believe is one of the unparalleled automotive events of the year,” said Audrain CEO, Donald Osborne. “It is a great opportunity to actually see and hear historic cars while taking in the beautiful and picturesque settings Newport has to offer.”

