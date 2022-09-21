Don’t Miss Out, Get Your Tickets for the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance (Sept 29-Oct 2)

Newport’s extensive automotive history dates back as early as the Gilded Age. The first American car race, the Vanderbilt Cup, took place in this historic area. On September 6, 1900, Willie K.Vanderbilt and some of his closest friends traveled to the nearby horse track to race their newly-imported automobiles. Little did they realize the impact the Vanderbilt Cup would have on American racing culture.

Given its rich motoring history, Newport is the premiere destination for a Concours & Motor Week. Beautiful, historic mansions and the seemingly endless Atlantic Ocean provide the most elegant of backdrops. Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is a celebration of the automobile, uniting enthusiasts from around the world.

Audrain Automobile Museum

The Audrain Automobile Museum was established in 2014 and has been growing exponentially since its opening. Even with years of successful events under our belts, we dreamed of grandeur. A world class Concours & Motor Week event of this caliber has never been executed in Newport, Rhode Island… until now.

“More of an Art Museum than a Car Museum,” we celebrate the Machine Age, when art and automobiles came together. With access to more than 200 of the most remarkable and rare vehicles ever made, the Museum takes pride in its ability to display automobiles from 1899 to modern day. Vehicles are chosen specifically and showcased based on ever-changing exhibition themes. By displaying 15-20 cars at a time, the Museum gives patrons and enthusiasts of all ages a completely unique experience with each visit.

