BID NOW! Autographed sculpture of Jay Leno & Donald Osborne

This year, as part of their annual fundraising gala, the Audrain Automobile Museum offers a unique work of art to celebrate the work Jay Leno & Donald Osborne have done for the Audrain. This sculpture will be on display during the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week at the Gathering and at the Gala. For the first time ever they are offering the opportunity to pre-bid as the bidding will end at the live auction at the Museum’s gala on Saturday, October 1st! Help Audrain to raise funds for their ongoing programming at the Audrain Automobile Museum.

Created especially for the 2022 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week, this large-scale dynamic glazed clay sculpture depicts Audrain’s favorite odd couple, Jay Leno & Donald Osborne in full ‘Audrain Mansions & Motorcars’ glory. Standing on either side of the Audrain Collections’ 1939 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Touring Berlinetta, the symbol of the Audrain Automobile Museum, they express the contrast in fashion approach of these two automotive friends and colleagues.

The detail with which the figures and the magnificent car is rendered is a wonder to behold – and the expressive spirit of the Booth’s work gives a playful energy to this piece. The retail value of this sculpture is would be $3,800.00. However, as a one-of-a-kind work of art, to be autographed by Leno and Osborne to the winning bidder, its value is far greater.

The sale proceeds benefit the Audrain Automobile Museum, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit.

