Breaking: Jury orders Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents

A Texas jury has ordered human garbage stain Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to a Sandy Hook family over his claims that the 2nd deadliest school shooting in history was a hoax. That’s on top of $4.1 million in compensatory damages the jury ordered the scumbag to pay yesterday. The family had sought $150 million.

Alex Jones has an estimated net worth of $270 million.

In 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed twenty-seven people and himself in the Sandy Hook shooting. He first killed his mother at their shared home before taking her guns and driving to his former elementary school. Lanza brought four guns with him. He killed twenty first-grade children aged six and seven, along with six adults, including four teachers, the principal, and the school psychologist. Two other people were injured. Lanza then killed himself as police arrived at the school.

Jones still faces two other defamation lawsuits from Sandy Hook families in Texas and Connecticut.

