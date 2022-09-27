Audrain Concours is looking for youth judges

With the 2022 Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance kicking off on Thursday – they are excited to announce that there are additional spots that have opened in their Youth Judging Program.

The Youth Judging Program is hosted at more than 100 classic car and boat events throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Designed primarily for youth ages 8 to 14, the Youth Judging Program brings the world of classics to a kid friendly level. The Young Judges are guided through the show field as a group to pre-selected show cars and interact with owners, allowing the judges to learn details, history and fun facts about each. A simplified score card that highlights five basic categories and is rated on a scale of 1-to-5 is used. The participants choose a winning car to receive the Hagerty Youth Judges Award and are invited on stage to take a photo with Donald Osborne and Jay Leno!

If you have an interested youth or know of one that is available Sunday, October 2nd, please fill out the form below!

