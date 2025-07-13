Watch: Pod of Humpback Whales Spotted Between Newport and Block Island

A pod of humpback whales was spotted between Newport and Block Island on Friday, and @farout.drew caught it all on camera.

It’s a rare sight, and one that never gets old. Moments like this are exactly why we need to protect our waters—from pollution, overdevelopment, and industrial-scale wind farms that threaten fragile marine ecosystems.

We share these waters with some of the ocean’s most majestic creatures. Let’s make sure they’re still here for generations to come.

