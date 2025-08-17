Dead Seal Washes Ashore at Second Beach in Middletown

Another lifeless seal has turned up on Rhode Island’s coastline — this time on Sachuest (Second) Beach in Middletown on Saturday afternoon.

It’s the latest in a disturbing trend: dead whales, dolphins, porpoises and seals have been piling up along the East Coast, leaving locals demanding answers.

Critics say the surge in deaths lines up all too neatly with the blitz of offshore wind development — a project that brings with it sonar blasting, pile driving, and more heavy vessel traffic.

Wind backers keep repeating their favorite line: “no conclusive evidence.” But coastal communities aren’t buying it. The deaths are mounting, the turbines are rising, and the timing is looking more than suspicious.

“How many more whales and seals need to wash ashore before someone admits these so-called ‘green’ projects might be killing them?” one skeptic told Newport Buzz.

Bottom line: people want transparency. Not talking points. Not spin. Just the truth about what’s really happening offshore — before the body count climbs any higher.

