Nantucket Reaches $10.5M Settlement After Offshore Wind Turbine Disaster Scars Beaches, Businesses

The Town of Nantucket has reached a $10.5 million settlement with GE Vernova to address widespread economic and environmental fallout caused by a catastrophic turbine blade failure at the Vineyard Wind 1 project last July.

On July 13, 2024, at the height of Nantucket’s summer tourism season, a massive blade snapped off one of the offshore wind turbines, showering the surrounding ocean and the island’s shoreline with fiberglass, foam, and debris. The cleanup took months, as bits of industrial waste contaminated local waters and blanketed once-pristine beaches, alarming residents and visitors alike.

Under the settlement, Nantucket will establish a Community Claims Fund to compensate local businesses and individuals for losses tied to the disaster. An independent administrator will be hired to review and process claims.

“Offshore wind may bring benefits,” said Select Board member Brooke Mohr, “but it also carries risks—to ocean health, to historic landscapes, and to the economies of coastal communities like Nantucket, known worldwide as an environmental and cultural treasure.”

The blade failure, attributed to a manufacturing flaw at a GE Vernova subsidiary in Quebec, prompted a federal order halting further construction of the Vineyard Wind project. GE Vernova has since pledged to remove and replace all blades from the faulty batch.

Despite the settlement, concerns remain. “Federal law limits local input on offshore wind development,” said Greg Werkheiser, attorney for the town, “but communities have rights when it comes to the safe operation of these massive projects.”

For Nantucket, the incident has cast a long shadow over the promise of green energy—raising questions about the true cost of offshore wind.

