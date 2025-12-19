Newport Mansions Launches ‘Sessions’ Music Video Series Inside Historic Estates

Newport Mansions is expanding its digital footprint with the launch of a new music video series, “Sessions,” blending live acoustic performances with some of the most historically significant architecture in the United States.

The series features invited musicians recording stripped-down sets inside or on the grounds of Newport Mansions’ 11 historic properties, seven of which are National Historic Landmarks. Each performance is filmed without an audience, captured in a single take using one condenser microphone to showcase the natural acoustics of each location.

The full performances will be released on the Newport Mansions YouTube channel.

“Sessions” debuts Jan. 8, 2026, with a performance by Maine-based indie-folk duo The Ballroom Thieves, recorded inside Marble House, the Gilded Age mansion once home to socialite and women’s suffrage activist Alva Vanderbilt.

Additional releases are scheduled throughout early 2026:

The Wood Brothers , an American roots trio, on Feb. 12, recorded at The Breakers Stables & Carriage House.

Laden Valley, a local roots folk act, on March 12, recorded at The Elms, the former summer home of George and Bertha Russell, featured in HBO’s The Gilded Age.

Newport Mansions plans to release new installments monthly throughout 2026 and is in discussions with several nationally recognized artists for future sessions.

“These recordings are unique opportunities to create something beautiful and lasting, moments where the setting becomes part of the performance,” said Ashley Bard, content marketing and studio manager for Newport Mansions.

Marketing Director Kevin O’Leary said the initiative is aimed at reaching audiences who may not typically engage with historic sites. “Music has an ability to reframe how people experience a space,” he said.

The series is produced in partnership with Newport-based creative content agency Tandem.

