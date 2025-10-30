Chairmen Abney and DiPalma honored by Preservation Society of Newport County

In a ceremony held Oct. 23 at Rosecliff, House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Louis P. DiPalma were recognized as Preservation Champions by the Preservation Society of Newport County for their leadership in supporting historic preservation and cultural tourism.

The award celebrates both lawmakers’ long-standing commitment to safeguarding Newport’s architectural heritage and promoting the region’s cultural vitality. Through their stewardship, the society noted, they have advanced efforts to protect and interpret more than three centuries of American architecture and landscape design — much of it concentrated in Newport, one of the nation’s most historically significant cities.

“It’s humbling to be recognized by the Preservation Society because their efforts and work truly keep Newport one of the most beautiful cities in the world,” said Chairman Abney, a Democrat representing Newport and Middletown. “I look forward to working with them to ensure that future generations can continue to marvel at Newport’s rich history and culture.”

Chairman DiPalma, who represents Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, and Tiverton, echoed that sentiment. “I am honored to receive this award from such a dedicated organization,” he said. “I thank them for their continued initiative to preserve and support Newport’s architectural and cultural beauty.”

The Preservation Society of Newport County, founded in 1945, is one of the nation’s leading historic preservation organizations. It oversees 11 historic properties and landscapes, including The Breakers, Marble House, and Rosecliff, drawing more than a million visitors annually to experience Newport’s architectural legacy.

