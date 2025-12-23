Christine Baranski narrates “A Christmas Carol” in the Great Hall of The Breakers in Newport

Christine Baranski and Skylark Bring “A Christmas Carol” to Life at The Breakers

Under glittering chandeliers and towering gilded arches, actress Christine Baranski and the acclaimed Skylark vocal ensemble brought the magic of A Christmas Carol to life Friday evening, Dec. 19, inside the Great Hall of The Breakers.

The festive performance blended Charles Dickens’ timeless holiday tale with choral music, transforming Newport’s most famous mansion into a living storybook. Baranski — beloved by audiences for her portrayal of Agnes van Rhijn in HBO’s The Gilded Age — delivered a vivid narration that captured the heart of the classic, from the cold, guarded Ebenezer Scrooge to the haunting spirits who guide him toward redemption on Christmas Eve.

Skylark vocal ensemble performs Christmas carols at The Breakers mansion

Between scenes, Skylark, a Massachusetts-based ensemble with four Grammy nominations, filled the hall with traditional carols and folk melodies. The music rose and fell with the story’s emotions — joyful and spirited during Fezziwig’s Christmas party, then somber and chilling as Scrooge confronted his own mortality.

The sold-out audience of more than 200 gathered on a meaningful date: the anniversary of A Christmas Carol’s first publication in 1843. The evening felt both historic and intimate, echoing Dickens’ message of generosity and renewal in one of America’s grandest rooms.

Skylark was led by artistic director Matthew Guard, who also abridged and edited Dickens’ text, with music produced by Benedict Sheehan using carols and folk songs from England, Scotland, Wales and Germany.

Sold-out holiday performance of “A Christmas Carol” at The Breakers in Newport, Rhode Island

The performance marked Baranski’s second public appearance at Newport Mansions owned by the Preservation Society of Newport County. Earlier this year, she appeared at The Elms for a wide-ranging conversation about her life and career.

For The Gilded Age, Baranski has filmed scenes at The Breakers, The Elms and Chateau-sur-Mer — fitting locations for a holiday night that celebrated history, storytelling and the enduring spirit of Christmas.

📸 Photos by Andrea Hansen courtesy of The Preservation Society of Newport County.

 

 

 

 

