Obituary: Mary Cecilia Belli (1936-2025)

Mary Cecilia (Moitozo) Belli, 89, of Middletown, RI, died on December 28, 2025. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Angelo Belli, whom she married May 30, 1959. Born in Newport, RI on March 5, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Antonio G. and Nancy R. (Thomas) Moitozo.

She was educated in Newport Schools and graduated from Rogers High School. Upon graduation she was employed in the law offices of Cornelius C. Moore and subsequently at the Naval Hospital. For 16 years, she was a Law Clerk in the office of the Staff Judge Advocate for Commander Naval Base, Newport. Prior to her retirement in 1996, she was an Executive Secretary to the Commanding Officer, Surface Warfare School Newport.

During her 29 years of government service she received numerous Outstanding Achievement Awards and Meritorious Service Awards. She was a communicant of St. Lucy’s Church.

Besides her husband of 66 years, she is survived by her granddaughter, Madison Rose Belli, of Pittsburgh, PA, her daughter-in-law Melissa (Belli) Breth of Lakewood, NY, and her niece, Nancy Dyman, of Newport. She was preceded in death by her sons, U.S. Army Captain Stephen J. Belli and Jeffrey M. Belli, and her siblings, Anthony G. Moitozo, Joseph T. Moitozo, Mary Moitozo, and Rose E. Peters.

A private service will be held at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown. Condolences can be left at www.memorialfuneralhome.com