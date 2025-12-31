RI State Police Investigate Shooting That Led to I-95 Crash in Providence

Rhode Island State Police are investigating a shooting that led to a three-car crash and shut down Interstate 95 South in Providence for more than two hours Monday night.

According to Rhode Island State Police, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. near the Smithfield Avenue area, close to Exit 39B. Investigators said an occupant of one vehicle fired shots at another vehicle before crashing into a third car.

The shooting and crash forced the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 for roughly two hours as troopers secured the scene and conducted their investigation.

State police said multiple people ran from the scene following the crash. Others were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries. One individual later drove themselves to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities said the investigation indicates the incident was “targeted and isolated,” noting that the individuals involved were known to one another. There is no indication of a random threat to the public, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details were released as of Wednesday.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!