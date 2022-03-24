Newport City Council bans most short-term rentals

Changes are coming to Newport’s Short Term Rental rules.

Under an ordinance change passed by the City Council on Wednesday, March 23rd, property owners in Newport’s residential zones are no longer permitted to rent their properties for less than 30 days, unless the home serves as a primary residence.

For properties in the Limited Business Zone, short-term rentals are also prohibited, unless the owner of the property is granted a Special Use Permit by the Zoning Board of Review.

Short-term rentals, or transient guest facilities, remain permissible in the City’s General Business and Waterfront Business zones.

Likewise, in cases where a property is occupied as a primary residence, homeowners may continue to rent up to 2 rooms to no more than four people by right.

All short-term rentals, including those permitted by right, must be registered through the City Clerk’s Office as a Transient Guest Facility.

Registration forms are available either in-person at City Hall, or on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/CityClerk. There is a $100 Registration fee per application.

The ordinance revision is effective immediately.

