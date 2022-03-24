Norah Jones to headline 2022 Newport Jazz Festival

This summer, legendary Newport Jazz Festival returns to historic Fort Adams State Park, July 29 – 31. Today, Thursday, March 24, Newport Jazz announces its 2022 line-up along with a tribute to late Newport Jazz and Newport Folk Festival Founder George Wein featuring very special guests to be announced.

This year’s festival features Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding,The Fearless Flyers, Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light, Terence Blanchard, PJ Morton, The Ron Carter Quartet, BADBADNOTGOOD, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lettuce, Cory Wong, Sons of Kemet, Nubya Garcia, Jazzmeia Horn, Nate Smith + KINFOLK, Jason Moran & The Bandwagon, Benevento/Russo Duo Acoustic, Nicholas Payton Trio, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Makaya McCraven, Yussef Dayes, Antonio Sanchez & Bad Hombre, Mononeon, Shabaka Hutchings, Vijay Iyer Trio, The Baylor Project, The Soul Rebels, Sampa The Great, Celisse, Emmet Cohen Trio, The Nth Power, Theon Cross, Thana Alexa: Ona, Lady Blackbird, Tuba Skinny, Samara Joy, Melanie Charles, Giveton Gelin, Holly Bowling, Laufey, and more artists to be announced.

Special ensembles include Newport Jazz artist director Chistian McBride’s annual Jawn Jam featuring McBride, Makaya McCraven, Chris Potter, Vijay Iyer, Brandee Younger & Mike Stern; the Jack DeJohnette Quartet with Don Byron, Matt Garrison, and Luisito Quintero; Pino Palladino, Blake Mills, Sam Gendel & Abe Rounds; Joe Lovano’s “Trio Tapestry” featuring Marilyn Crispell and Carmen Castaldi and The Mingus Big Band celebrating 100 years of Charles Mingus. The festival will also feature a tribute to the late Newport Jazz and Newport Folk Festivals Founder George Wein featuring very special guests to be announced.

3-Day General Admission Tickets and 3-Day Student Tickets on sale today, Thursday, March 24 at 11AM EDT via DICE. No ticket is required for children under 10. Two children are allowed free admission per ticketed adult. All children 10 and over require a Student General Admission Ticket. All tickets available via DICE, and can be purchased at www.newportjazz.org/tickets. Single-Day Tickets and 2-Day Tickets go on sale at a later date.

TICKET PRICING

Adult Tickets

3-Day General Admission Pass: $225.57 (includes fees)

Student Tickets

3-Day General Admission Pass (ages 10-25): $142.14 (includes fees)

