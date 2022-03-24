Rhode Island General Assembly to consider suspending gas tax for 2022

Rhode Island State Rep. James N. McLaughlin has introduced legislation that would impose a moratorium on the payment of the fuel tax until Dec. 31, 2022.

“While the people of Rhode Island are trying to get back on a normal economic footing in the wake of this pandemic, inflation has been oppressive,” said Representative McLaughlin. “To add to that burden, the war in Ukraine has caused a chain reaction that has led to exorbitant prices at the gas pump. This temporary moratorium on the fuel tax would go a long way to help Rhode Islanders who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Gasoline in Rhode Island this week averaged at $4.23 per gallon, up from $3.55 this time last month, according to the American Automobile Association.

The state gas tax in Rhode Island is 34 cents per gallon.

