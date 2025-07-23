60th Anniversary: Bob Dylan Shocks Newport by Going Electric, Redefines Folk Music Forever

On July 25, 1965, Bob Dylan took the stage at the Newport Folk Festival and changed music history in just 15 minutes.

Known for his acoustic protest songs and poetic lyrics, Dylan stunned the crowd when he walked out with a Fender Stratocaster and a full electric band. It was a dramatic departure from the folk sound that had made him a cultural icon.

He opened with a blistering version of “Maggie’s Farm,” followed by “Like a Rolling Stone.” Dylan and his band then performed “Phantom Engineer”, an early version of “It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry.” The music was loud, electric, and unapologetically bold. Some cheered. Others booed. Longtime fans were shocked, unsure what to make of the sudden shift.

Dylan played just three electric songs before walking off. Moments later, he returned with an acoustic guitar, performing “Mr. Tambourine Man” and closing with a haunting “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”—a farewell that felt directed at the folk community he was leaving behind.

Dylan was said to have electrified one half of his audience, and electrocuted the other.

Dylan’s performance marked a turning point—not just for him, but for the future of rock and folk music. He broke the mold, blending genres and expectations, and inspired a generation of musicians to follow.

Dylan did not return to the Newport Folk Festival for 37 years. When he finally did in 2002, it was in true Dylan fashion: enigmatic and unexpected. He took the stage wearing a wig and a fake beard, adding another layer of mystery to a career built on transformation. He has not returned to the festival since.

Sixty years later, the moment still stands as one of the most iconic and controversial performances in American music history.

