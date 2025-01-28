Newport Festivals Foundation Expands Free Music Lessons Program to Providence

The Newport Festivals Foundation (NFF), known for producing the legendary Newport Folk and Newport Jazz Festivals, has announced the expansion of its Free Music Lessons program to Providence. Starting today, students aged 9 to 18 can register to receive ten private music lessons at the Providence School of Music, completely free of charge.

For the past two years, NFF has operated the program on Aquidneck Island, providing over 230 students with free private lessons. The expansion to Providence aims to further the foundation’s mission of ensuring access to music education for all Rhode Island students.

“We believe that every student in Rhode Island should have access to music education—regardless of their economic status,” said Dan Swain, Director of Programs for Newport Festivals Foundation. “And selfishly, if the next generation isn’t learning how to actually play real instruments, we won’t have artists to put on the Newport Folk and Newport Jazz Festival stages in ten years from now.”

The Joyce and George Wein Foundation played a key role in making the program’s expansion possible.

“Joyce and George Wein were music lovers and, of course, George played the piano,” said Deborah Ross, Executive Director of the Joyce and George Wein Foundation. “They would be proud to know that young people are able to learn an instrument through this program. Whether they become the next Ella Fitzgerald or Christian McBride, they’ll appreciate the skill and beauty of how music can be made.”

The program offers lessons in guitar, piano, voice, bass, and drums. Parents and students can visit newportfestivals.org/lessons to register and learn more. Lessons will begin in January.

Applicants will be added to a waitlist upon completing the registration form. Once a spot becomes available, the Providence School of Music will contact families to schedule lessons.

This initiative marks another step in NFF’s efforts to nurture the next generation of musicians and preserve the legacy of live music performance.

