Newport Gears Up for Folk Fest Traffic: Here’s What You Need to Know

The Newport Folk Festival is back this weekend — and so is the traffic nightmare.

From Friday, July 25 through Sunday, July 27, Fort Adams will be buzzing with music lovers and jammed with cars and bicycles, as Newport Police enforce a temporary traffic pattern to manage the massive crowds heading to the iconic waterfront venue.

🚫 Here’s the deal: Starting daily at 8:00 a.m., the northbound lane of Harrison Avenue — from the entrance of Fort Adams to Beacon Hill Road — will be completely closed to cars. Only bicycles will be allowed. Southbound traffic will be permitted toward the fort, but expect delays.

🚗 If you need to get to the southern end past Fort Adams? Skip the chaos and use Ocean Avenue from Bellevue instead. The closure will last until about 9:00 p.m. each night.

🎶 And don’t say we didn’t warn you: As thousands of festival-goers exit Fort Adams around 7:30 p.m., expect serious gridlock along Harrison Ave, Ruggles Ave, Bellevue Ave, Narragansett Ave, Coggeshall Ave, Annandale Rd, Memorial Blvd, and downtown Newport.

🛍️ Downtown businesses and restaurants remain open and accessible — so if you’re not heading to the fest, grab a bite, sit back, and watch the chaos unfold.

Plan ahead, be patient, and enjoy the festival.

Follow @newportbuzz for full Newport Folk Fest coverage all weekend long.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!