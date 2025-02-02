Free Newport Folk Fest Tickets Up For Grabs For Aquidneck Island Locals!

The Newport Folk Festival is showing some local love! Organizers of the legendary music fest are giving away free three-day passes to lucky year-round residents of Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth—just for being part of the neighborhood.

Every Saturday, one lucky local will score two three-day passes to the iconic festival, held annually at Fort Adams State Park. Winners will be selected at random and notified via email.

Here’s What You Need to Know:

Only open to Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth residents – proof of residency (driver’s license or state ID) required.

No ticket hoarders allowed! If you already have Folk Fest tickets, your entry will be tossed.

Winners get two non-transferable, non-resellable three-day passes – ID required for pickup.

Must be 18+ to enter.

Want in? Enter for your chance at folk fest glory by clicking here. Good luck, and may the folk gods be in your favor!

