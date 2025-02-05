Newport Folk Festival 2025 Sells Out in Under a Minute—Without Announcing a Single Artist

Tickets for the 2025 Newport Folk Festival sold out in less than 60 seconds (closer to 1 second) on Wednesday afternoon—despite organizers not revealing a single performer.

The iconic festival, set to take place July 25-27 in Newport, R.I., has become known for its surprise guests and historic performances. Past years have featured unannounced appearances from legends like Paul Simon, Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Beck, Jack White, and Roger Waters.

Fans hoping to secure tickets flooded the festival’s online system as soon as sales opened, only to find themselves shut out within seconds. Many took to social media to vent their frustration, while others immediately turned to resale platforms, where ticket prices skyrocketed to over $1,000 within minutes.

Festival organizers have yet to hint at this year’s lineup, but given Newport Folk’s reputation, attendees can likely expect big names, unexpected collaborations, and unforgettable moments.

