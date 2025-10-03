University of Rhode Island Named Best Public University in New England for Second Year

The University of Rhode Island has been named the top public university in New England for the second consecutive year, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2026 Best Colleges in the U.S. rankings released Monday.

URI also climbed to No. 76 overall among the nation’s 584 ranked universities, moving up eight spots from last year. The Kingston-based flagship placed No. 34 among all U.S. public universities and No. 9 among public flagship universities—up from No. 12 in 2025.

The University of Connecticut was the only other New England public school to crack the top 100, coming in at No. 88.

“Our high standing among public flagship universities is a direct reflection of our values and our deep commitment to our land- and sea-grant missions,” URI President Marc Parlange said in a statement. “What this ranking truly celebrates is the meaningful impact the University of Rhode Island has on individuals’ lives.”

The WSJ ranking is based largely on student outcomes (70%), including salary impact and graduation rates, along with learning environment (20%) and diversity (10%). Survey responses from about 120,000 students and alumni helped determine scores, with particular weight given to career preparation and financial success.

According to a recent survey, more than 90% of URI graduates are employed or enrolled in graduate school within six months of graduation.

Interest in URI continues to surge. The university received a record 28,036 first-year applications for fall 2025 and welcomed more than 17,000 students this semester. More than 90% receive some form of financial aid, which this year totaled $156 million, also a record.

By the numbers:

No. 1 public university in New England (second year in a row)

No. 9 public flagship university in the U.S.

No. 34 public university nationally

No. 76 overall university in the U.S.

