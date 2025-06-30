At The Breakers, A Night of Honors and New Beginnings for The Preservation Society

It was an elegant evening of reflection, recognition, and renewal on June 12 as The Preservation Society of Newport County hosted its Annual Meeting at the gilded grandeur of The Breakers. Against the backdrop of the Vanderbilt summer “cottage,” trustees gathered to usher in a new era of leadership, celebrate a legacy of service, and bestow honors upon those whose talents and dedication continue to shape Newport’s storied past into a sustainable future.

Peter W. Harris, a familiar face within the organization, was elected Chairman of the Board of Trustees. A trustee since 2016 and most recently Vice Chairman and Treasurer, Harris brings not just institutional knowledge but deep experience from his role as co-founder of Mooring Partners, a firm that advises in homeland security technology.

His predecessor, William F. Lucey III, was awarded the prestigious Antiquarian Award—The Preservation Society’s highest honor. Lucey’s 15-year tenure, which included steering the organization through the seismic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and leading major capital campaigns, left a profound impact.

The meeting also welcomed four new trustees—each with a unique blend of professional clout and preservation passion. Among them: Debra Del Vecchio, global style executive and garden restorer; Kate Enroth, legal veteran and civic volunteer; Evan Smith, the voice of Newport tourism for over three decades; and Valerie Talmage, preservationist and former executive director of Preserve Rhode Island.

The Society also presented its Laurel Awards, a trio of honors spotlighting exceptional local contributions. Jerry Kirby and Kirby Perkins Construction received the Artisanship Award for their impeccable restoration of the Isaac Bell House; Victoria Johnson was recognized for her tireless volunteerism and civic spirit; and William Orlando, of Orlando Greenhouse, was celebrated for his horticultural mastery at The Breakers Stable Greenhouse.

In Newport, where history is both heritage and heartbeat, the evening was a reminder: it takes a village—and a vision—to preserve a legacy.

Photos: Dave Hansen/The Preservation Society of Newport County

