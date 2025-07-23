Hero Newport Cop Saves Life at Newport Art Museum — Gets Heartfelt Thank You and a Gift That Gives Back

A local detective is being hailed as a hero after springing into action during a medical emergency at the Newport Art Museum earlier this month.

On July 11, 2025, Detective Patrick Walsh was working a detail at the museum when he was alerted that Patricia Sitcoske was choking and unable to breathe. Her husband and another bystander had tried to help, but couldn’t clear the obstruction. That’s when Detective Walsh jumped in — performing the Heimlich maneuver an astonishing 17 times before finally dislodging the object and saving Patricia’s life.

Calls and messages flooded the Newport Police Department in the hours that followed, with event attendees praising Detective Walsh for his swift, life-saving response.

But the most meaningful thank you came this week.

On July 22, Patricia walked into the Newport Police station to personally express her gratitude. She told officers she believed she was moments away from blacking out and thought she might die.

As a gesture of appreciation, Patricia made a $500 donation to the Potter League for Animals in Middletown — a gift in honor of Walsh’s heroism that will now help local pets in need.

