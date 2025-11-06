Middletown Islanders Pop Warner Cheer Teams Advance to New England Regionals

The Middletown Islanders Pop Warner Cheer Program is heading to the big stage after two of its teams earned spots at the New England Regional Cheerleading Competition, taking place Nov. 15, 2025, at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

Both the Mitey Mite and Junior Peewee squads took home first place at the Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts Pop Warner Cheer Competition on Oct. 19 at the Ryan Center at the University of Rhode Island. Their spirited routines highlighted the athletes’ skill, teamwork, and Islander pride.

“These athletes have worked incredibly hard all season, and their success is a reflection of their passion, commitment, and teamwork,” said Cheer Coordinator Samantha Hoffman. “We are so proud of their accomplishments and can’t wait to see them represent Middletown at Regionals.”

The Mitey Mite team includes Aubrie Bettencourt, Sophie Sagepin, Layla Serrano Platt, Rowan Springer, Makenzye Westley-Henderson, and Ella Yeomans. Coaches are Emily Kistner, Tania Stith, Lillian Villacorta, and Caitlin Springer.

The Junior Peewee team includes Mahlia Antone, Madison Ayala, Riley Berghman, Kasidy Bettencourt, Mariah Briggs, Aubree Champagne, Harper Kelly, Cora Kosinski, Aurora McDonough, Charlotte McDonough, Veah-Jade Northup, Chloe Qualls, and Harmony Reed. Coaches are Taylor Soule, Tynelle Briggs, Jonathan Soule, Brielle Anderson, and Brittany Lewis.

The Islanders program thanked the families, volunteers, and community supporters whose encouragement made the achievement possible. The young cheerleaders hail from Middletown, Newport, and Jamestown — embodying the unity and spirit of Aquidneck Island.

