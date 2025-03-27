Trump Administration Delivers $220.9M in Federal Funds for Washington Bridge Rebuild

Rhode Island has officially locked in $220.9 million in federal funding to rebuild the Washington Bridge, Governor Dan McKee announced today. The agreement, signed with the Trump Administration’s U.S. Department of Transportation, secures MEGA-INFRA grants for the project, allowing the state to begin drawing funds for pre-construction work.

“With this signing, the $220 million in federal grant funding for the new Washington Bridge has been assured,” McKee said. “This is another sign of continued progress in our work to build a modern, soundly constructed Washington Bridge that will outlast our lifetimes.”

The decision to replace the bridge came after a March 2024 assessment deemed repairs unfeasible. Since then, Rhode Island has made significant progress on the project:

Two top engineering and construction firms are in a competitive bidding process for the bridge’s design and construction.

The superstructure of the damaged bridge has been demolished, with substructure demolition underway.

Traffic levels have returned to pre-closure volumes.

Millions in grants were provided to local businesses affected by the closure.

Funding efforts included securing a $125.4 million MEGA grant and a $95.5 million INFRA grant, finalized with today’s agreement. The state also obtained additional funding through GARVEE bonds as a financial safeguard.

