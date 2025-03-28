Obituary: Raymond “Chick” Goddard (1939-2025)

Raymond Anthony Stephen Goddard, affectionately known as “Chick” to his friends and “Grappa” to his grandchildren, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 23, 2025, with his son Townsend by his side.

Born on July 18, 1939, to the late Bertrand (Martin) Goddard and Raymond Nelson Goddard, Chick called Newport and later Middletown home. A proud graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he dedicated many years to education, first as a teacher and then as a librarian within the Middletown school system.

Before his career in education, Chick served in the United States Marine Corps, an experience he was immensely proud of. Being a Marine was part of who he was; resourceful, dependable, and always ready with a good story. “Semper Fi” wasn’t just a motto; it was how he lived.

While he cherished his career as an educator, Chick found his true passion as the caretaker of Gooseberry Island, a role he embraced beginning in 1977. His love for the island was matched only by his enthusiasm for travel, family gatherings, and breakfast at Gary’s Handy Lunch.

He loved reminiscing about the Fifth Ward, the place he called home his whole life. It wasn’t just where he lived – it was who he was, and every street, every corner, held a memory. Chick loved sharing these stories. He had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel welcome—whether you were family, a friend, or just passing by Gooseberry Island at the right time.

Chick is preceded in death by both parents and his sister, Barbara. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 62 years; Susan; his five sons, Stephen, Raymond, Matthew, Jonathon, and Townsend; and his six cherished grandchildren, Job, Margot, Nastia, Veronika, Jett, and Angie.

His kindness, sharp wit, and unwavering love for family and friends will be dearly missed. So, in his honor, take a swim in the ocean, read a good book, and remember to seize the day – Chick certainly did.

A celebration of Chick’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Redwood Library, https://redwoodlibrary.org/

