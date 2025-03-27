Residential Properties Ltd. Announces $1,585,000 Sale of 3 Webster Court in Newport

Residential Properties Ltd. has announced the sale of 3 Webster Court, a distinctive Cape-style residence that seamlessly blends historic character with contemporary luxury. The property, which sold for $1,585,000, was represented on the buyer’s side by Joan Warren, a sales associate with the firm.

Originally constructed in 2003, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home is a masterful reimagining of New England tradition. Its materials were sourced from a historic Vermont farmhouse, lending an air of timelessness to its design. Reclaimed beams, wide-plank flooring, rich wood paneling, and an elegantly restored “Rumford” fireplace form the foundation of its rustic aesthetic, while a slate roof underscores its authenticity.

Modern comforts abound, with a suite of Sub-Zero appliances, Pella windows, and granite countertops providing a refined yet functional touch. The bathrooms have been elegantly updated, and a recently renovated basement adds to the home’s appeal. French doors open from the kitchen and dining area onto a private outdoor enclave, where stone walls, mature trees, and newly installed masonry frame an idyllic garden and dining space.

Nestled on a quiet, private court, the home offers a rare balance of seclusion and accessibility. Its location places it within moments of Newport Harbor, the famed Cliff Walk, and the city’s renowned collection of boutiques, restaurants, and cultural landmarks.

The buyer’s agent, Joan Warren, brings a deep-rooted understanding of coastal Rhode Island real estate. A Providence native raised in Barrington, she has long been an active member of the East Bay community, serving on the Board of Management for the Bayside YMCA and the Barrington Town Charter Review Commission, among other civic roles. She and her family, including her husband, Peter, and their children, John and Catey, are members of the Barrington Yacht Club and embrace the waterfront lifestyle she expertly represents.

For those seeking a home that embodies the essence of Newport living, Joan Warren offers seasoned guidance in the buying and selling process. More information about her services and listings can be found at JoanWarren.ResidentialProperties.com.

