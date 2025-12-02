State Rep Seeks Uniform Anti-Hazing Standards After Incidents in Newport, Smithfield

STATE HOUSE — Rhode Island lawmaker pushes for statewide anti-hazing policy after recent school incidents

In response to a series of troubling hazing cases in local schools, Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Warwick, Cranston) has prefiled legislation that would create a uniform, statewide anti-hazing policy for all Rhode Island public schools.

The proposal would direct the Rhode Island Department of Education to work with the Rhode Island Interscholastic League to craft a policy that establishes zero tolerance for hazing and ensures consistent, transparent discipline for students.

“As a retired educator, coach and former student athlete, I can state without reservation that hazing is degrading, abusive and dangerous,” said McNamara, who chairs the House Education Committee. “We’ve all worked hard to make schools safer, more welcoming and more inclusive. Athletics should not be an exception to that rule.”

The legislation follows two recent incidents: five seniors at Smithfield High School were accused of locking a freshman in a bathroom and spraying him with Lysol, and four teens at Rogers High School in Newport were arrested for assaulting a student with special needs in a locker room.

McNamara has already shared the proposal with both the Department of Education and the Interscholastic League for feedback before introducing it in January.

Under the draft version, students or student-athletes who participate in hazing could face a range of penalties, including suspension from athletic teams. In severe cases, an entire team’s season could be canceled.

“We need a statewide policy where every student-athlete, coach and administrator will understand that these behaviors will no longer be acceptable and there will be consequences to both athletes and teams,” McNamara said.

He added that he looks forward to refining the bill based on input from education leaders and introducing it at the start of the upcoming legislative session.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!