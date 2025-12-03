Rhode Island Reminds Public To Wear Blaze Orange As Shotgun Deer Season Begins

EXETER, R.I. – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding everyone that shotgun deer season kicks off Saturday, Dec. 6, and if you’re heading into state management areas or undeveloped state parks, you’d better be rocking bright orange like it’s high fashion.

From now through Friday, Jan. 2, anyone walking, hiking, or wandering through these areas must wear 500 square inches of solid fluorescent orange above the waist — think vests, jackets, and hats loud enough to be seen from space. DEM says the rule is simple: stay safe, stay visible, and stay stylish.

There are a few exceptions. Archers in archery-only areas are allowed to stay camouflaged, and waterfowl hunters hunkered in blinds or boats with decoys don’t need to suit up in orange either.

Rhode Islanders looking for the fine print — hunting dates, rules, or where exactly the Deer Management Zones fall — can check out the full 2025-26 Hunting and Trapping Regulation Guide at: www.eregulations.com/rhodeisland/hunting

And for the full breakdown on when and where you need to sport blaze orange, visit:

www.dem.ri.gov/orange

Bottom line: If you’re heading into the woods this month, dress like a traffic cone. It could save your life — and it’s the law.

