Newport Police Make Third and Fourth Arrests in Multiple Assaults on Rogers High School Special Needs Student

NEWPORT — Police have announced two more arrests in a series of separate assaults involving a special needs student at Rogers High School, bringing the total number of accused students to four as investigators continue to uncover additional incidents.

The Newport Police Department released the latest update Monday, emphasizing its commitment to student safety as the scope of the case widens.

Initial Arrest: On Friday, Nov. 21, officers arrested a 16-year-old male student after determining he assaulted the victim on two different occasions. He was charged with two counts of felony assault on a person with severe impairments.

Second Arrest: On Saturday, Nov. 22, police arrested another 16-year-old male student in connection with a separate assault on the same victim.

Third Arrest: On Monday, Nov. 24, a 17-year-old male student was taken into custody and charged with assault for another separate incident involving the victim.

Fourth Arrest: Later Monday, a 14-year-old male student was arrested and charged in yet another distinct assault on the same student.

Each arrest is believed to correspond to a different assault episode, highlighting what officials describe as a deeply troubling pattern of targeted violence.

The investigation remains active, and detectives say additional charges or arrests are possible as they continue reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The department thanked community members who have already come forward and urged anyone with further information to contact Detective Caitlin Poplawski at 401-845-5772 or cpoplawski@newportri.gov

