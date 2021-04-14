(WATCH) “It is time to end America’s longest war” – Biden announces U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan by September 11

President Biden on Wednesday announced his plans to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks – pushing back a May deadline set by the Trump administration.

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” Biden said. “I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth.”

“It is time to end America’s longest war,” Biden said. “It is time for American troops to come home.”

The announcement was made from the Treaty Room, the same spot President George W. Bush announced the beginning of U.S. airstrikes in Afghanistan almost two decades ago.

There are 2,500 remaining troops in Afghanistan, working alongside about 7,000 allied forces.

“We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago,” Biden concluded. “That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021.”

Watch live as President Biden delivers remarks on the way forward in Afghanistan. https://t.co/YDNkYshytb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 14, 2021

This afternoon, I’m announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and providing an update on the path forward. Watch live. https://t.co/SPiLX24VdM — President Biden (@POTUS) April 14, 2021

