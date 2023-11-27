Winter Magic Unleashed: Frog Pond in Boston Common Transforms into a Whimsical Ice Skating Wonderland

In the heart of historic Boston Common, a winter spectacle has just taken center stage as Frog Pond transforms into a dazzling ice skating rink, kicking off the season in true New England style on November 27 at 10 a.m.

Bostonians are no strangers to the charm of Frog Pond, and as temperatures drop, the iconic spot morphs into a whimsical ice skating wonderland, continuing a tradition that has locals counting down the days to winter’s grand arrival. The unveiling of the Frog Pond for ice skating is more than a seasonal switch; it’s a full-blown celebration that captivates the city.

Picture this: skaters gracefully carving their way across the frozen surface of Frog Pond against the glittering backdrop of Boston’s iconic skyline. The melding of urban allure and natural beauty is a sight to behold, making Frog Pond a must-visit destination for those craving a dose of winter magic with a city twist.

The Frog Pond isn’t just for the pros; it’s an all-ages affair. Families, friends, and solo skaters alike converge on this open-air rink to revel in the winter spirit. Whether you’re a seasoned skater or a first-timer, the Frog Pond promises a winter adventure for everyone. Rentals and lessons are available, ensuring that even the clumsiest of feet can find their groove on the ice.

Beyond Skating: Festivities and Treats:

The Frog Pond experience extends beyond the thrill of skating. The surroundings come alive with seasonal decorations, twinkling lights, and a soundtrack of festive tunes. Warm up with a cup of cocoa or indulge in other winter treats available at nearby kiosks. It’s not just about the skating; it’s about immersing yourself in the lively atmosphere that transforms Frog Pond into a social hub of laughter and cheer.

It’s time to lace up those skates and join the winter revelry at Frog Pond. The grand opening on November 27th marks not just a seasonal change but a city-wide celebration of winter’s arrival. In the heart of Boston Common, the Frog Pond is more than an ice skating rink; it’s a symbol of the city’s indomitable spirit and a gathering place for those seeking the magic that winter brings. Whether you’re a skating pro or a first-timer, Frog Pond welcomes you to a winter wonderland where the city’s heartbeat harmonizes with the rhythmic glide of skates.

The Frog Pond Skating Spectacular will be held on Thursday, November 30th at 5 p.m with the 82nd Annual Boston Common Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.

