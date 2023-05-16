Wayfinder Newport Hotel To Reopen Summer 2023: Rehiring All Positions, Offering Introductory Rates & Specials

The Wayfinder Newport hotel will reopen in summer 2023 rebuilt and refreshed. Owner Dovetail + Co, in cooperation with operator Pyramid Global Hospitality, is rehiring all positions at the property and offering special rates to reintroduce the hotel to travelers.

Dovetail + Co oversaw the creation of the Wayfinder Newport in summer 2020, building a loyal following of guests who enjoyed the Wayfinder’s fresh take on a Newport hotel. Unfortunately, a fire last spring forced the hotel to close and undergo a second extensive restoration and renovation. The hotel team is working towards a partial re-opening this summer with the remainder of the property opening in the fall.

The Wayfinder pairs coastal design with home-grown talent to provide a mindful hotel experience that highlights Rhode Island’s relaxed, free-spirited energy. The property features 197 rooms, including 30 spacious suites; on-site restaurant Nomi Park; a lobby coffee bar; and a seasonal outdoor pool with cocktail service and weekly programming.

“Wayfinder Newport has a special place in Dovetail’s heart as our first property,” said Phil Hospod, Founder and CEO of Dovetail + Co. “We love Rhode Island. It’s our second home, where my wife and I got married, and where her family lives. We are eager to open our doors again and continue contributing to this dynamic community, and are excited to build a great team that shares our appreciation for this beautiful state.”

A love letter to Rhode Island, the Wayfinder Newport is infused with community pride. In addition to highlighting Rhode Island artists with the hotel’s 1,000-piece art collection, local partnerships include luxury bath amenities from Newport’s Shore Soap Co., luxury terry and bed throws by regional favorite Matouk, and a coffee shop serving the state’s favorite Nitro cold-brew on tap.

Now, Wayfinder is turning to the community again with a recruitment call. The hotel is rehiring all positions in preparation for the summer season from general manager and director of sales to bar, front- and heart-of-house staff. If you’re interested in joining the team, please reach out to hello@thewayfinderhotel.com.

For groups looking for wedding blocks, catered meetings, and event space, contact hello@thewayfinderhotel.com for special get-to-know-us-all-over-again rates. The pet-friendly Wayfinder features 3,000 square feet of event spaces. Other amenities include a 24-hour gym, complimentary wifi, free parking with electric car charging stations, outdoor party deck with games for all ages, and regular programming from yoga to happy hours and themed pool parties. The hotel’s on-site staff is available to coordinate exclusive destination experiences, such as sailing excursions, oyster farm tours, and polo lessons.

The Wayfinder’s reopening takes place in conjunction with the debut of Wayfinder Waikiki, its new sister property in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its 228 spacious rooms designed by Honolulu-based The Vanguard Theory feature local art, luxury linens, and dreamy vibes. Amenities include a large salt-water pool and hot tub; the Lost + Found poolside speakeasy; onsite restaurant Redfish Poke by Foodland; and the B-Side lobby coffee shop. Partnerships with local groups include Aloha Got Soul records, the Bishop Museum, and Banan Hawaii. It’s all steps from world-famous Waikiki Beach, with beach chairs and boogie boards available for daily use.

From the shores of the Atlantic to the Pacific, the Wayfinder was built for mindful exploration with a local compass, partnering with talented and passionate people who care — seriously care — about their craft and community. Wayfinder properties have received accolades from The New York Times, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Boston Globe, Architectural Digest, Domino, The Boston Globe and more.

